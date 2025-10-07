Pueblo Zoo welcomes new baby De Brazza’s monkey

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The De Brazza’s monkey family at the Pueblo Zoo just got a little bigger!

On Monday, Pueblo zookeepers announced this week that Ruby, the zoo’s female De Brazza’s monkey, has given birth to another healthy baby, making her daughter Delilah a big sister and doubling the troop's size in just two years.

The zoo says that beyond the excitement of welcoming a new baby, the birth is a meaningful sign of success. Since De Brazza’s monkeys usually give birth only every other year, having a second baby in as many years shows the troop is thriving in their environment, zookeepers say.

Zookeepers say Ruby is an attentive mother who can often be seen caressing her newborn in their exhibit. Nearby, father Kanoa often keeps a watchful eye on the family, while Delilah — the newly-appointed big sister – remains "curious about the world around her and this new addition to the family," the zoo says.

Courtesy: Pueblo Zoo

The zoo is encouraging guests to stop by the De Brazza’s monkey exhibit for the chance to catch a glimpse of the newest member of the family. While the newborn may be tucked close to mom for now, zookeepers say you might be lucky enough to spot a tiny face peeking out during your visit!

