‘I was just having fun’: Deputies warn of dangers after Pueblo biker cited for speeding 120 mph

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Custer County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about the dangers of speeding after deputies caught a motorcyclist speeding 120 miles an hour on Highway 96.

According to CCSO, on the afternoon of Oct. 5, deputies witnessed a sport motorcycle traveling at a "dangerously high rate of speed" – estimated at 120 miles per hour – on Highway 96 near Bear Basin.

The sheriff's office said that as the motorcycle approached Silver Cliff, the radar recorded the biker going 98 miles per hour.

Deputies stopped the rider, identified as 20-year-old Ezra Trujillo, as he entered Silver Cliff, CCSO said.

During the stop, deputies determined that Trujillo didn't possess the required motorcycle endorsement on his driver's license to be riding the bike, nor did the motorcycle have the required registration.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff's Office

CCSO said when deputies asked Trujillo why he was speeding, he said, "I was just having fun."

The sheriff's office said the incident is a good reminder to all motorcyclists that excessive speed and failing to comply with licensing and registration laws put everyone at risk.

"The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we appreciate the vigilance of our Deputies in protecting our roadways," CCSO said.

