Elbert woman rescues ten malnourished alpacas, seeks community support

ELBERT, Colo. (KRDO) - An Elbert woman is asking for the community’s help after rescuing a small herd of alpacas in need of urgent care.

Betzy VanTilborg, also known as Fidgety Farm Girl online, says she rescued ten alpacas after their previous owners decided to give them up due to personal health issues. When she arrived to pick them up, she saw they were all underweight - including two nursing mothers and their babies who needed immediate attention.

"The nursing mamas are very emaciated, and completely just skin and bones from having to nurse their babies, and their 3-4 month old babies are the size of most newborn alpacas," says VanTilborg.

VanTilborg now has five new female alpacas at her farm, while a friend of hers stepped up and offered to take all of the males. She says the animals will need vet care, high-quality hay, supplements, and minerals to regain a healthy weight and prepare for the upcoming Colorado winter.

She’s now launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of veterinary visits, food, and other supplies. Those who want to help can find the GoFundMe here.

