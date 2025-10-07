Skip to Content
News

D11 teachers are set to strike tomorrow

By
today at 12:53 PM
Published 12:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Teachers in the Colorado Springs School District 11 are officially walking off the job tomorrow morning.

The move comes after months of stalled negotiations over pay and classroom conditions. Teachers say they’re fighting for fair pay and smaller class sizes — after contract talks broke down over salary increases and health benefits. The district says it’s bringing in substitute teachers to keep classes running.

Article Topic Follows: News

Samantha Hildebrandt

