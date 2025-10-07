D11 teachers are set to strike tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Teachers in the Colorado Springs School District 11 are officially walking off the job tomorrow morning.



The move comes after months of stalled negotiations over pay and classroom conditions. Teachers say they’re fighting for fair pay and smaller class sizes — after contract talks broke down over salary increases and health benefits. The district says it’s bringing in substitute teachers to keep classes running.

We'll have all the details coming up at 4, 5 and 6 live tonight and on KRDO.com