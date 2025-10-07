Children’s Hospital Colorado sees 26% spike in emergency youth mental health visits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As World Mental Health Day approaches on Friday, Children’s Hospital Colorado is raising concerns about a troubling trend among teens.

The hospital reports a 26% increase in kids and teens coming to its emergency department for mental health concerns over the summer. Doctors say they’re preparing for another potential surge as students face the stress of midterms and the upcoming holiday season.

Children’s Hospital Colorado first declared a state of emergency in youth mental health back in 2021, linking the crisis in part to excessive cellphone and social media use.

Children's Hospital Colorado says that social media is part of the fabric of most kids' lives, but parents need to know the warning signs and when it's time to intervene.

"If they're sleeping, they're eating, they're doing their chores, they're getting outside - don't worry about their screen time," says Clinical Child and Adolescent psychologist Dr. Jenna Glover. "If one of those pillars is off, then do worry about the amount of technology they're using and try to adjust it."

Doctors say warning signs appear when screen time starts replacing real-life social connections. Overuse of social media, doctors say, can heighten feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Psychologists also urge parents to stay aware of what their children are viewing online. Exposure to inappropriate or harmful content can translate into risky real-world behaviors.

Children’s Hospital Colorado encourages families to start open conversations about mental health - and to seek support early if a child shows signs of anxiety, withdrawal, or distress.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.