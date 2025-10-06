Woman arrested after placing bomb threat, forcing evacuation at Kiowa High School

KIOWA, Colo. (KRDO) – A woman is in custody after calling in a bomb threat near the Kiowa Schools campus Friday evening, forcing the evacuation of ongoing school sports events, authorities say.

According to the Kiowa Fire Protection District (KFPD), at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, a woman called Douglas County Dispatch claiming she had placed a bomb in a bag near the Kiowa Schools campus.

At the time, school volleyball and football games were underway on the campus, KFPD said.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies – including the Kiowa Fire Protection District, Elbert and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, Aurora Police Department, Elizabeth Police Department, and Elbert County Emergency Management – rushed to the scene to clear the area and investigate the threat.

All participants and spectators were evacuated from the area and relocated to the Kiowa Fire Station and a nearby church as authorities searched the area, KFPD said. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office also issued a Code Red alert, instructing residents to either shelter in place or evacuate to designated safe zones.

KFPD said authorities located a suspicious bag on the campus grounds, which was safely detonated by the Aurora Police Department’s Bomb Squad. No explosives were found inside, and no injuries were reported.

Kiowa's Superintendent, Travis Hargreaves, said in a statement Friday that authorities were able to locate the woman who had placed the threat on the school campus and take her into custody.

That woman has not been publicly identified, but Hargreaves reported that it's believed the woman is not connected to the school or school community in any way.

Weekend activities at Kiowa High School were cancelled as authorities continued to investigate, but Hargreaves said staff were planning a normal return to operation on Monday.

"If any students or families are uncomfortable returning to campus, please know that we will accommodate for their absence," Hargreaves said. "Safety is and will always be our number one priority."

