WATCH: Electrical fire displaces residents in Colorado Springs’ Stratton Meadows area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has released new information after a fire displaced residents of a home off Roanoke Street over the weekend.

As seen in the video above, a fire erupted the evening of Saturday, Oct. 4. CSFD says that when crews arrived, they entered the home and found a couch on fire. The fire was under control about 15 minutes after they arrived, a spokesperson with CSFD said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that "an electrical malfunction ignited the couch."

Here are some tips to prevent electrical fires in your home, per CSFD:

Never overload outlets or power strips

Replace damaged cords immediately

Keep furniture and curtains away from outlets and heat sources

Test smoke alarms monthly

Always know two ways out of every room in your home and practice getting out of those areas quickly

