Parks in Pueblo West have become the latest target for vandals

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Graffiti and property damage have shown up across several community parks in Pueblo West. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says this isn’t just one isolated incident; it happened at Lovell and Pixie Parks, as well as a local cafe, the Hen House, on the same night.

Pueblo West Parks and Recreation told KRDO13 it’s been happening repeatedly to their property, and it’s taking a toll on both staff and resources. Carol Cosby, the director at Pueblo West Parks and Recreation, said that for twelve cans of graffiti remover, it costs four hundred dollars.

"I just hope that people who live in our community step up and, if they see something, report it. Call the sheriff's department so we can maybe get a handle on what's going on. It's not just the parks; it happened all over Pueblo West this time, so if people can step up, that would be amazing," said Cosby.

Danielle Rice, the owner of the Hen House, told KRDO today that she felt violated after the vandalism at her restaurant, "They came here in broad daylight," she said.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirms that they are having more property watches as time permits, and they have identified a suspect; however, no arrests have been made yet. They are still investigating at this time.