One displaced after fire at University Village Apartments in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews have confirmed one person is unable to return home after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in northern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), at around 1 p.m. on Oct. 5, crews were called to a working structure fire at the University Village Apartments, located at 5404 N. Nevada Ave.

Crews on scene reported seeing heavy black smoke inside one apartment unit, and asked the public to avoid the area as they worked.

Courtesy: CSFD

About 10 minutes after crews first arrived, they reported that the fire had been completely knocked down and that firefighters had managed to contain it to one apartment.

CSFD said one person was displaced by the fire, but that no injuries were reported.

The department said the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

