Skip to Content
News

One displaced after fire at University Village Apartments in northern Colorado Springs

CSPD
By
Published 6:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews have confirmed one person is unable to return home after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in northern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), at around 1 p.m. on Oct. 5, crews were called to a working structure fire at the University Village Apartments, located at 5404 N. Nevada Ave.

Crews on scene reported seeing heavy black smoke inside one apartment unit, and asked the public to avoid the area as they worked.

Courtesy: CSFD

About 10 minutes after crews first arrived, they reported that the fire had been completely knocked down and that firefighters had managed to contain it to one apartment.

CSFD said one person was displaced by the fire, but that no injuries were reported.

The department said the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.