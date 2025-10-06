Kroger recalls select deli pasta salads over Listeria concern
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, has recalled select pasta salads due to Listeria concerns.
The company said it has recalled its Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold behind the deli counter. The two pasta salads use an ingredient made by Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California, which was recalled first.
Kroger says that there have not been any reports of illness made as of the recall notification on Oct. 4.
The products were sold at 1,860 stores nationwide, including King Soopers and City Market locations, according to Kroger. The products were sold in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV.
Below is the recall information:
|Product
|UPC
|CODE
|BASIL PESTO BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|217573-10000
|SOLD ON:
SEP 6 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
|BASIL PESTO BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|217573-20000
|SOLD ON:
SEP 6 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
|SMOKED MOZZARELLA
PENNE SALAD
|227573-10000
|SOLD ON:
AUG 29 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
|SMOKED MOZZARELLA
PENNE SALAD
|227573-20000
|SOLD ON:
AUG 29 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
Customers who have questions should call Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.
