Kroger recalls select deli pasta salads over Listeria concern

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, has recalled select pasta salads due to Listeria concerns.

The company said it has recalled its Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold behind the deli counter. The two pasta salads use an ingredient made by Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California, which was recalled first.

Kroger says that there have not been any reports of illness made as of the recall notification on Oct. 4.

The products were sold at 1,860 stores nationwide, including King Soopers and City Market locations, according to Kroger. The products were sold in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV.

Below is the recall information:

Product UPC CODE BASIL PESTO BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 217573-10000 SOLD ON:

SEP 6 2025

<thru>

OCT 2 2025 BASIL PESTO BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 217573-20000

SOLD ON:

SEP 6 2025

<thru>

OCT 2 2025 SMOKED MOZZARELLA

PENNE SALAD 227573-10000 SOLD ON:

AUG 29 2025

<thru>

OCT 2 2025 SMOKED MOZZARELLA

PENNE SALAD 227573-20000 SOLD ON:

AUG 29 2025

<thru>

OCT 2 2025

Customers who have questions should call Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.

For a complete list of product label images, visit: https://brandfolder.com/kroger/recalls. (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)

