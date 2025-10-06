Skip to Content
News

Kroger recalls select deli pasta salads over Listeria concern

Kroger
By
New
Published 2:53 PM

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, has recalled select pasta salads due to Listeria concerns.

The company said it has recalled its Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, which were sold behind the deli counter. The two pasta salads use an ingredient made by Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California, which was recalled first.

Kroger says that there have not been any reports of illness made as of the recall notification on Oct. 4.

The products were sold at 1,860 stores nationwide, including King Soopers and City Market locations, according to Kroger. The products were sold in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA and WV.

Below is the recall information:

ProductUPCCODE
BASIL PESTO BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD		217573-10000SOLD ON:
SEP 6 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
BASIL PESTO BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD		217573-20000
SOLD ON:
SEP 6 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
SMOKED MOZZARELLA
PENNE SALAD		227573-10000SOLD ON:
AUG 29 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025
SMOKED MOZZARELLA
PENNE SALAD		227573-20000SOLD ON:
AUG 29 2025
<thru>
OCT 2 2025

Customers who have questions should call Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.

For a complete list of product label images, visit: https://brandfolder.com/kroger/recalls. (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.