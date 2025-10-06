Colorado Springs shopping area all clear after bomb hoax

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms its explosives unit was called to Broadmoor Towne Center on Monday morning.

According to police, a call was made to them around 7:15 a.m. CSPD says that an item with the word "bomb" written on it was left at the shopping center.

CSPD says an investigation unveiled that it was a "hoax device." An "all clear" has been granted, and businesses are able to open as normal.

Police say they will be investigating where the item came from. Depending on the circumstances, any person(s) involved could face criminal charges.

