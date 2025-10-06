Colorado Springs Police Department publicly releases name of motorcyclist killed in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 18.

Police say that 27-year-old Hung Pham was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the 800 Block of Centennial Boulevard in the early morning. First responders say they tried to save him, but CSPD says he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were believed to have been involved, according to police.

At this time, the CSPD Major Crash Team says they believe speeding was a factor in the crash. CSPD says this is the 43rd traffic fatality so far this year; 20 of those were motorcycle fatalities.

