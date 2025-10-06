Colorado Springs car wash locations to host ‘Tunnel of Terror’ Halloween-themed wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Are you looking for some scares and thrills? Is your ride dirty enough to send chills down the spines of car enthusiasts everywhere? There might be a perfect event for you.

Tommy's Express is holding a "Tunnel of Terror" event at two Colorado Springs locations.

"The car wash tunnel transforms into a spine-chilling haunted experience, perfect for Halloween enthusiasts and thrill-seekers," read a press release.

Tommy's Express says that you'll see masked employees, hear haunting sounds (OOooohhhh!), and there might even be a few jump scares. Thankfully, you'll be taking it all in from the comfort of your own car.

Here's the scare-tacular details:

1540 Garden of the Gods Road : 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 23-26, $20 for everyone

: 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 23-26, $20 for everyone 4089 Tutt Boulevard: 7 to 9 p.m., Oct 24-25 for $25 (free for Unlimited Members)

