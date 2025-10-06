Colorado among top 10 ‘candy corn-loving’ states

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado has ranked in the top 10 'candy corn-loving' states, according to sales data from Brach's.

Brach's says that states were ranked based on candy corn purchases per 1,000 households. Here's a look at the top 10:

1.) Utah

2.) Iowa

3.) Kansas

4.) Indiana

5.) Missouri

6.) Kentucky

7.) Michigan

8.) Colorado

9.) Oklahoma

10.) Minnesota

Brach's says candy corn is most popular in the Midwest, as well as in some states that also produce the most non-candy corn.

