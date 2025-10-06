Coldest Temps So Far Arrive Tonight

Rest of Today: Cool with highs in the 40's and 50's under mostly cloudy skies

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers again this evening with another passing disturbance. Overnight low will dip the lowest so far this season. Approximately around 36° for Springs tonight, 32° Woodland Park .

Low 40s along Hwy 50. Bring potted mums in again

TOMORROW: Cloudy start to the day with afternoon sunshine possible after 1-2pm. Highs will rebound into the 50's and 60's around the Pikes Peak region and near 70° around Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend returns late in the week with highs back in the 60's and 70's for the Pikes Peak region and near 80° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.