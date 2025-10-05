Minnesota Vikings edge Cleveland Browns with late touchdown to open 2025 NFL London games

By Frank Nunns O’Connell, CNN

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (CNN) — Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison scored a late touchdown, as the Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns 21-17 to open the NFL’s (National Football League) 2025 London series.

Although the crowd was overwhelmingly Vikings dominant, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a sea of colors from various teams – as has become a staple of games in Europe over the years with 61,082 fans filling out the raucous soccer-turned-NFL arena.

The Vikings were looking to right their wrongs after narrowly losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin last Sunday as they became the first team to play back-to-back international games in different countries.

Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was making history of his own as he became the first quarterback to make their first career start in an international game.

And it was Gabriel that got the scoring underway in the English capital after Vikings running back Jordan Mason fumbled the ball on Minnesota’s opening drive of the game. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins took advantage off the miscue – breaking out a 32-yard run that put the Browns at the 15-yard line.

And after consecutive runs placed Cleveland at the one-yard line, Gabriel threw his first NFL touchdown – completing a play action pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to put the Browns up 7-0.

The Vikings duly responded on the returning drive when running back Cam Akers capped off a 12-play 92-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Josh Oliver.

The former Los Angeles Rams back took a direct snap before lobbing a 32-yard pass to a wide open Oliver, who walked in to level the scoring with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter.

Six consecutive punts from both teams highlighted a sluggish second quarter before Gabriel led an impressive two-minute drill to set Cleveland up in the red zone. After consecutive incompletions looking for David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy respectively, Browns kicker Andre Szmyt was wheeled out to kick a 31-yard field goal.

The score put the Browns up 10-7 going into half time.

British singer-songwriter ‘RAYE’ set the tone for the second half with an energetic half time show, bringing even more life to an already loud London crowd.

The Vikings channelled that energy to begin the second half as stand-in quarterback Carson Wentz led a nine play 59-yard drive that ended in a three-yard Jordan Mason run up the middle to give the Vikings a 14-10 advantage.

The short touchdown run came after Minnesota’s star receiver duo Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson combined for 36 yards on the drive – the former hauling in his longest catch of the game.

In a feisty response, Cleveland brought the London crowd to their feet as Gabriel led an immense 16-play, 74-yard drive that lasted over eight minutes, and ended in an impressive tight window touchdown throw over the middle to Njoku.

Now leading 17-14, the score put the Browns in the driver’s seat entering the fourth quarter.

Cleveland’s tough defense showed up at the start of the final 15 minutes as defensive end Isaiah McGuire’s forced fumble put a quick end to a Vikings drive.

After a three-and-out from the Browns, the Vikings looked to take the lead back, but defensive tackle Maliek Collins had other plans. The ten-year veteran brought Wentz down for a sack, forcing Will Reichard to attempt a 51-yard field goal. The kick drifted wide right, maintaining the Browns’ slim three-point lead.

Following three scoreless drives, the spotlight fell upon Wentz late in the fourth for the second consecutive week. And who else does he look to other than Jefferson. The star receiver wrestled the ball out of Denzel Ward’s reach for a 21-yard gain down the right sideline to the Cleveland 27-yard line.

And after short gains from Jalen Nailor and Addison, the latter hauled in a 12-yard catch, subsequently falling into the end zone – giving the Vikings a 21-17 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Gabriel’s final efforts weren’t enough; the rookie brought his team to the 50-yard line but a 22-yard completion to Jamari Thrash fell short of the end zone as time expired.

The NFL’s trip across the pond continues over the next two weeks as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week with the Los Angeles Rams playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium the week after.

Up next for the 1-4 Browns is a crucial divisional matchup against their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings are gifted a bye week after their international endeavors before returning to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 7.

