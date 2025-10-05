Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalized and arrested after apparent stabbing in Indianapolis

By Kevin Dotson, Jamie Barton, Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is in stable condition after he was apparently stabbed early Saturday. He is now under arrest for his role in the incident that led to his injury.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to work as an analyst on FOX Sports’ broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He’s been arrested by Indianapolis police on three misdemeanor charges related to the altercation.

An affidavit seen by CNN said that Sanchez was initially taken to a local hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of Saturday morning. FOX Sports reported Saturday afternoon that Sanchez was in stable condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has since announced that Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for “battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication” for his role in the altercation.

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) later confirmed to CNN that Sanchez was charged on all three counts.

CNN is working to determine whether Sanchez has legal representation.

Sanchez allegedly approached a 69-year-old man, who works for a company which exchanges commercial frying oil, in a loading dock area of a hotel and escalated a dispute regarding the man’s parked vehicle, MCPO said in a statement to CNN.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown which captured the incident and showed Sanchez approaching the man’s truck and beginning a conversation, the affidavit said. CNN has reached out to the hotel to review the footage.

The man told detectives that Sanchez – whom he did not recognize – smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

He also said that Sanchez had climbed up into the cab of the truck despite the man insisting he should not enter.

The footage reviewed by detectives showed Sanchez grabbing the man and throwing him up against a wall.

The man told detectives that he pepper sprayed Sanchez and, when Sanchez continued to advance towards him, the man pulled out his knife and struck Sanchez several times.

According to the affidavit, the man was quoted saying “this guy is trying to kill me.”

Sanchez later told a detective that he could barely remember anything from the incident, and that he did not know who it involved or where it happened.

Police were called to the Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery on W Washington St, less than a mile from the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium, and found Sanchez with several stab wounds to his upper torso, the affidavit said. They also located a second man with a laceration to his left cheek.

“This incident should never have happened,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a statement. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn will stand in for Sanchez during Sunday’s Raiders vs Colts game, FOX told CNN on Sunday.

Sanchez remains in the hospital and has not yet been booked into the Adult Detention Center, according to IMPD.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” FOX Sports said in a statement before Sanchez’s arrest.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

CNN has reached out to FOX for comment on Sanchez’s arrest.

After starring at quarterback for the USC Trojans, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons with the New York Jets and several other teams, retiring after the 2018 season. Sanchez joined FOX Sports in 2021 as a game analyst.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

