Colorado Springs Police pursuit ends in arrest of accused shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, October 4, just after 1 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Union Blvd.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach. Police say the shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

CSPD officers say they got a description of the shooter, the car they were in, and what direction they were headed.

Police say they found the suspected car right around 1:20 a.m. But, officers say that when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the shooting suspect and sole occupant of the car fled officers. CSPD says that a force stop method was authorized, so they conducted a PIT maneuver near E. Pikes Peak Ave and S. Roosevelt St.

Police say they got the car to come to a stop and took the driver/shooting suspect into custody without incident. CSPD arrested 37-year-old Steven M Vigil.

Police say the CSPD Assault Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation.