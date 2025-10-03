Trump sets Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to agree to Gaza deal, warning ‘all hell’ if they don’t

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday offered a firm ultimatum for Hamas to respond to his Gaza peace plan, saying if the terror group hasn’t agreed to the proposal by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out.”

Trump has been waiting since Monday to hear Hamas’ response to the 20-point plan he unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. He said a day after the announcement he would give Hamas three or four days to respond.

Netanyahu said during their joint appearance that Israel agreed to the framework, which spells out an end to the war, the release of hostages and a redevelopment plan for the devastated enclave. Trump deemed the announcement “potentially one of the great days ever in civilization.”

So far, Hamas hasn’t provided a definitive answer. The group has been in discussions with regional mediators from Qatar and Egypt to discuss the plan. Trump spoke midweek with Qatar’s emir for an update on the conversations.

In previous attempts at securing a ceasefire, communications have been halting between Hamas’ political wing, based in Qatar, and its military leaders in Gaza. Trump, in his Friday social media post, appeared impatient to get a response.

“The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other,” he wrote. “The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW!”

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” he went on. “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

Trump said he was asking “all innocent Palestinians” to leave areas of Gaza that are under siege by Israel “for safer parts of Gaza.”

“Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” he wrote. “Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!”

The plan Trump unveiled this week appears to cross several of Hamas’ previously declared red lines, including decommissioning the group’s weapons and barring it from taking part in the future governance of Gaza. Under the proposal, all of Hamas’ infrastructure above and below ground would be destroyed, with the supervision of independent monitors, “and not rebuilt.”

The plan Trump unveiled calls for Israel to release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences, as well as 1,700 Palestinians detained since the start of the war, in exchange for Hamas freeing 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. Hamas members can be granted amnesty after that if they “commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons.”

Israel would gradually withdraw from Gaza as a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF), led by Arab partners, takes over security in the battered territory, according to the plan. Meanwhile, a Palestinian committee, overseen by an international body dubbed the “Board of Peace,” would run Gaza until a reformed Palestinian Authority is ready to take over. The proposal recognizes the aspiration for a Palestinian state and tries to present a “credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

