Rescue operation successfully saves bull moose from water canal near Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers and Bureau of Reclamation workers rescued a bull moose that had fallen into a water canal this week, near Estes Park.

In the video, which can be watched above, viewers can see that CPW had to tie up the moose by its antlers and use a crane to pull it out of the water.

CPW states that the bull moose was a younger animal and confirms that he suffered minimal injuries.

