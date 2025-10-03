Pilot injured after crashing small plane while attempting to land at La Junta Airport

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) – A pilot was injured after crashing a small plane while attempting to do a landing maneuver at the La Junta Airport on Thursday evening, the La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) confirmed.

The fire department said it was called to the scene of a small engine plane crash at the La Junta Airport at around 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 2.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the plane flipped over, lying off the side of the runway, according to a photo shared by LJFD.

Crews found the pilot – the sole occupant of the plane at the time of the crash – conscious and alert when they arrived. The pilot was checked by paramedics and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The plane was checked to make sure it was not leaking fluids, ensuring there was no fuel or fluid hazard, LJFD said.

The investigation into the crash has now been turned over to the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have also been notified, the department said.

