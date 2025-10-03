International Organization rejects increasing mandatory commercial pilot retirement age

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The International Civil Aviation Organization rejected a proposal Friday that would have allowed older commercial pilots to keep flying.

Airline trade group, the International Air Transport Association called for the mandatory pilot retirement age to be raised to 67 from 65 at ICAO’s meeting in Montreal last month.

“The proposed increase to age 67 years is a cautious but reasonable step consistent with safety,” the association said in the proposal, noting when the age was increased from 60 to 65 in 2006 there was no increase in problems. IATA also cited Australia, New Zealand and Canada, which do not have maximum age limits for pilots.

Right now, both the United States and ICAO, which is part of the United Nations and regulates international flights, require pilots to retire when they reach 65.

Aviation unions have long opposed raising the age, citing safety concerns.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest airline pilot’s union in the world, applauded the decision. Over 80,000 pilots are represented by the union.

“Raising the pilot retirement age is a solution in search of a problem that distracts from the pressing needs of our industry, like modernizing the air traffic control system,” said Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilot Associations in a statement. “The United States leads the world in aviation, and we should resist any political attempts, especially those not backed by data and science, that would disrupt the US aviation system and put us outside international standards.”

Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee chairman Ted Cruz wrote a letter last month to the White House urging them to support the change. The committee declined to comment on Friday’s ICAO decision.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.