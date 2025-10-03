Former San Miguel County Deputy on the run caught in Mexico

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announces that Jesus Damian Nieblas, a former deputy with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, has been taken into custody after allegedly fleeing to Mexico in July.

According to CBI, Nieblas was taken into custody in the border town of Agua Prieta, Mexico, and was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals at the border checkpoint near Douglas, Arizona.

CBI says Nieblas fled in July following a search warrant of his home and car in Norwood, Colorado, that granted an arrest warrant due to evidence found.

The warrant includes the following alleged charges:

One count of sexual exploitation of a child

11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

27 counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect

CBI confirms that Nieblas is being held in Bisbee, Arizona, on a $100,000 bond.

