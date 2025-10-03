Expect delays on eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway as crews repair water valve and hydrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says that drivers should expect delays on Austin Bluffs Parkway next week.

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, crews will be replacing a broken water valve and hydrant, utility officials say.

The repairs will close two eastbound lanes between American Drive and Academy Boulevard. One eastbound lane will remain open, CSU says.

Source: Colorado Springs Utilties

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.