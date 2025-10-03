Skip to Content
Expect delays on eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway as crews repair water valve and hydrant

Pexels, CSU
By
Published 3:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says that drivers should expect delays on Austin Bluffs Parkway next week.

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, crews will be replacing a broken water valve and hydrant, utility officials say.

The repairs will close two eastbound lanes between American Drive and Academy Boulevard. One eastbound lane will remain open, CSU says.

Source: Colorado Springs Utilties

Celeste Springer

