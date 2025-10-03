EPSO and TESSA partner to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has teamed up with TESSA this October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month to ensure that victims have access to safety and resources.

According to EPSO, TESSA is an organization that provides Coloradans with advocacy, counseling, emergency shelter, and resources to help break the cycle of violence.

“Every day, we see the courage of survivors who take the first step toward safety. Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time to honor those voices, and to remind our community- help is available, and no one has to walk this path alone. We are grateful for the support of Sheriff Roybal and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, whose commitment makes our shared mission possible,” says Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA.

EPSO says every day, their deputies respond to calls related to domestic violence and understand the urgent need for community collaboration and intervention.

“Domestic violence has no place in our community,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “My deputies witness the painful realities of this crime far too often, but we are committed to standing with survivors and working alongside TESSA to provide pathways to safety and healing. By partnering together, we not only reduce victims, but strengthen families and safeguard our community’s future.”

EPSO is encouraging community members to wear purple throughout October to honor survivors and show support for prevention efforts.

Information about TESSA’s services, including the 24/7 Safe Line, click here.

For more information on resources, prevention, and how to get involved, click here.

