Crash results in multi-car pile-up on Powers Boulevard, 12 vehicles involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-car pileup on northbound Powers Boulevard caused delays Friday afternoon.

The crash is between Barnes Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

A KRDO13 crew arrived and reported seeing at least seven cars. Since then, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released information that 12 vehicles were involved in three different crashes.

CSPD says that, as of 1:27 p.m., there were no major injuries reported.

The cars involved in the wreck are still lined up along Powers Boulevard as of 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Details are limited, but this article may be updated.

