Cracker Barrel dumps the design firm behind its disastrous logo change

New York (CNN) — Cracker Barrel has cut ties with the design firm that created its controversial new logo and redesigned restaurants. The restaurant chain started implementing the changes but quickly reversed course following online backlash – including from President Donald Trump.

The company confirmed the split late Thursday in a press release, announcing that it’s “ending its engagement with Prophet,” the design agency that Cracker Barrel hired just seven months ago to help refresh its brand.

In August, Cracker Barrel unveiled a new logo created by the San Francisco-based firm, which ditched the iconic man in overalls and the barrel for a streamlined design. The new logo featured an outline that the company said was “rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all,” according to a press release initially announcing the change.

It didn’t work out: The logo was the target of culture war, which even caught the ire of the White House and dragged down the stock. Visits to Cracker Barrel tumbled.

A few days later, Cracker Barrel backtracked and reverted back to its previous logo.

Prophet, which didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment, was also assisting with restaurant redesigns. Those were “suspended” after they were rolled out at four of its 660 locations.

The panned refresh removed the traditional dark woods and many of the trademark tchotchkes that lined the walls. In their place, Cracker Barrel installed a more modern decor with a mostly white interior.

The company said on an earnings call last month that the damage isn’t over: Cracker Barrel expects a continued decline in visits in the coming months.

Traffic dropped 8% in the month after the chain changed its logo on August 19, and if trends continue, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) expects a traffic decline of 7% to 8% for the rest of this quarter.

Also Thursday, Cracker Barrel’s embattled CEO Julie Masino announced a number of leadership changes. She said the changes represent a “strategic step forward as we sharpen our focus on consistently craveable food and warm country hospitality.”

A notable change is that Matt Benton, Cracker Barrel’s vice president of marketing, is leaving the company after just a year in the position.

Thomas Yun, a former executive that “was responsible for developing some of the company’s most successful menu introductions of the past several years while overseeing and honoring classic favorites” is rejoining Cracker Barrel and replacing Benton.

“This transition reduces layers in the organization as we bring a hyperfocus on ensuring both every plate served and every interaction with our guests reflects the care and quality we stand for,” Masino said.

