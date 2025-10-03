Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Breast cancer rates on the rise in young women

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Breast cancer rates are on the rise among young women, according to the American Cancer Society's 2025 report.

According to researchers with the University of Colorado Cancer Center, rates have been increasing among the demographic for some time now. Dr. Virginia Borges, director of the Young Women’s Breast Cancer Translational Program at the CU Cancer Center, says rates are likely increasing due to obesity.

Additionally, researchers believe that delaying childbirth into the later years of life also increases the risk of young-onset breast cancer.

Many of the women who get diagnosed with a young-onset breast cancer are not in the age range for screening.

"In the U.S., screening for breast cancer is recommended to start at age 40 for an average-risk woman. The women with the increased rate are in their 20s and 30s," said Dr. Borges in a press release. "The guidelines have gone back and forth over time as to whether women should start screening at 40 or 50. I'm a big proponent of starting at 40 because of who I see in my clinic."

The majority of women will never get young-onset breast cancer, so doctors say it's not something to be alarmed over. However, Dr. Borges says it is a reminder of the importance for young women to be aware of changes in their bodies and have the confidence to speak with a doctor if something doesn't feel quite right.

"Young women are often told that everything seems OK because the imaging was normal or the exam reassuring. It's very important that young women with a breast concern make sure that what they were feeling goes away. If it doesn't — if the changes that raised concern in the first place persist and are still there a month or two months later — it’s incredibly important that they go back to the medical team to have it checked out further," said Dr. Borges.