5 things to know for Oct. 3: Synagogue attack, ICE impersonators, Chevron fire, Drone sightings, Venezuela

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The US government shutdown has entered its third day and appears likely to extend into next week. As of now, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are unwilling to concede any ground while scores of federal workers are being furloughed across the country.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Synagogue attack

At least two people are dead after a car ramming and stabbing attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, on Thursday. UK police have revealed that one of the two victims was inadvertently shot by armed officers. The incident took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The suspected attacker is also dead after being shot at the scene. Police said due to the bravery of worshippers and staff at the synagogue, as well as the police response time, the suspect wasn’t able to get inside the building. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrific” and warned that hatred “is rising once again.” The attack comes as the UK has seen a significant rise in antisemitic incidents over the last decade, with 2023 and 2024 charting as record-breaking years for episodes of anti-Jewish sentiment.

2️⃣ ICE impersonators

A CNN investigation has uncovered at least two dozen instances of people impersonating immigration officers in 2025 alone. The cases range from political agitators seeking to intimidate immigrants to others using the guise of authority to allegedly kidnap, rob or assault victims. Some experts and officials have attributed the rise in imposters to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics — including the use of masked agents. When agents wear masks, it creates confusion about how to identify real agents, critics argue. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last month making his state the first to ban agents from wearing masks during operations. However, the White House has declared the law unconstitutional and said ICE will not abide.

3️⃣ Chevron fire

A massive fire broke out Thursday night at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California, a city just south of Los Angeles. Crews successfully contained the blaze to a single section of the facility, although the cause remains unknown. “We are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened,” El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel told reporters. “All refinery personnel and contractors have been accounted for and there are no injuries,” Chevron said in a statement.

4️⃣ Drone sightings

Munich Airport in Germany was forced to close for almost seven hours overnight after a wave of drone sightings disrupted operations. A total of 17 flights were grounded shortly after 10 p.m. local time, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers. The airport reopened at 5 a.m. local time when flight arrivals and departures were deemed safe. Munich becomes the latest European airport to close after sightings of drones in the vicinity. A spate of sightings at several airports across Denmark and Norway in recent weeks impacted tens of thousands of passengers. Europe has also been on high alert due to alleged incursions by Russian drones into NATO airspace over Poland and Romania, and the alleged violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets.

5️⃣ Venezuela

Venezuela on Thursday said it had detected five US fighter jets flying near its Caribbean coast. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino described the incident as a “provocation” by the US that posed a threat to national security. This comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas following the deployment of several US warships in the Caribbean, which the US insists is a mission to combat drug trafficking, but Venezuela believes is aimed at regime change. Recent US strikes have targeted at least four boats, killing more than a dozen suspected drug traffickers, although the US has not provided concrete evidence that those targeted were criminals.

Breakfast browse

Taylor Swift releases new album

Cue the confetti — Taylor Swift’s 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has officially arrived.

First female Archbishop of Canterbury is appointed

Sarah Mullally was appointed today as the new Archbishop of Canterbury, becoming the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide and the first woman to hold the role.

Tesla sales hit a record in the third quarter

Tesla’s third-quarter sales soared, briefly lifting CEO Elon Musk’s wealth above half a trillion.

Kilauea volcano shoots lava as high as the Empire State Building

Hawaii’s Kilauea recently shot lava 1,300 feet into the air! See the video here.

Is matcha linked to iron deficiency?

A dietician told CNN that overconsuming matcha drinks may have unwanted side effects.

Quiz time

Conservationist Jane Goodall was famously known for studying which animals?

A. Leopards

B. Elephants

C. Parrots

D. Chimpanzees

Quote of the day

The hip-hop mogul made an impassioned plea in a letter to a judge ahead of his sentencing later today. Combs faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In the letter, Combs asked the judge to let him be an “example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance.”

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Inside a ‘White Lotus’ resort

Season three of HBO’s “The White Lotus” was filmed at several hotels in Thailand, including the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket. CNN Travel’s Karla Cripps takes us on a quick tour.

