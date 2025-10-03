$1 Trump coin draft is ‘real,’ US Treasurer says

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — A portrait of President Donald Trump may be featured on a commemorative $1 coin issued by the United States Mint in honor of America’s 250th birthday in 2026, according to first drafts of the images confirmed by the US Treasury.

“No fake news here,” US Treasurer Brandon Beach post on X in response to images of the coin on X. “These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

The draft images show Trump’s side profile on the front with “Liberty” at the top, “In God we Trust” on the bottom and the dates 1776 and 2026. On the reverse is the famous image of Trump raising his fist after the Bulter, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt, with the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” at the top and an American flag billowing behind his head.

It’s not clear the controversial coin design will be minted: It’s against US law to display the image of a sitting president or living former president. A president may be featured on a coin no sooner than two years following the president’s death.

“No coin issued under this subsection may bear the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2-year period following the date of the death of that President,” according to the US code governing coin design.

In anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary, Congress passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, which allows the US Treasury to mint special $1 coins to celebrate the event. The act states that the Treasury secretary may “mint for issuance during the one-year period beginning January 1, 2026, $1 dollar coins with designs emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial.”

That law also states, “No head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins.”

The side portrait of Trump is featured on the front side of the coin, not the reverse, appearing to get around the law. The reverse still features Trump, but it’s unclear if the image would be a violation of the law. The reverse side still features Trump, but the Butler image falls outside of the direct language “head and shoulders portrait or bust.”

While the Treasury confirms that the drafts with Trump’s portrait on either side are legitimate, a spokesperson emphasized that a final design has not been chosen.

“While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles,” a Treasury spokesperson told CNN, adding that they “look forward to sharing more soon.”

Earlier in a press briefing, White House press secretary was asked if Trump has seen the first draft images of the coin with his face on it.

“I’m not sure if he’s seen it, but I’m sure he’ll love it,” Leavitt said.

The only living president to be featured on a coin was Calvin Coolidge in 1926, as shown online by The American Numismatic Association.

