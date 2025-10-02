Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former girlfriend denies she was victimized by him in letter to court

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Ahead of his sentencing on Friday, a former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was identified as “Victim 3” in his indictment, says was not sex trafficked by him.

The woman, Virginia Huynh, wrote in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian that during meetings with federal prosecutors, “I felt pressured to feel like a victim. I told them I was not but they insisted that I was, even when I expressed my truth otherwise.”

Prosecutors intended to call Huynh, also known as Gina, to testify at his trial. Days before it began, however, they indicated to the judge they had been unable to reach her. Some witnesses testified that Combs was violent toward Gina. She also came up in testimony about how she and Combs dated for a period of time, while he was also dating Cassie Ventura.

The letter was submitted by Combs’ legal team, along with several others late Wednesday. Huynh said she was not asked to write the letter.

Combs’ attorneys informed the judge they plan to play a 15-minute video at his sentencing and at least four of his attorneys plan to address the judge. Combs is also expected to speak before his sentence is handed down.

Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Each count carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Ventura and her parents submitted letters to the court asking the judge to consider the victims. Ventura said she fears for her family’s safety and they have moved out of the New York area for fear of retribution for testifying against him.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. ET on Friday in Manhattan.

