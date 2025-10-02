Gov. Polis warns of ‘dire’ consequences as federal shutdown hits food benefits, healthcare and parks in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – As the federal government shutdown enters its second day, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is outlining the steps his administration is taking to minimize the impact on Coloradans – especially those who rely on food assistance, national park employees, and those in need of affordable health care.

However, in a Wednesday release, Polis stressed that the state's resources to fill the gap left by the federal government are limited, adding that if federal leaders don’t act soon to end the shutdown, "the consequences will be dire."

“I am urging the Republicans who control all three branches of the federal government to end this shutdown and stop punishing hard-working Coloradans,” Polis wrote in a release.

While no major disruptions to state-run programs or the state's government workforce are expected during the first week of the shutdown, Polis warned that the longer the shutdown lasts, the deeper the impacts will be.

Funding for food benefits for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Polis said one of the most immediate concerns for the state is the loss of federal funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which ran out of federal funding on Sept. 30.

Polis shared he has worked with the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) to secure emergency state funding to continue WIC benefits for up to one month. The JBC unanimously approved the funding on Sept. 30.

"I am pleased that, in partnership with the JBC, we were able to secure emergency funding so that families who rely on WIC do not see an abrupt end to benefits, which would be devastating for women and children," Polis said.

Impacts to Colorado's national parks

Gov. Polis has also pushed to keep Colorado’s national parks open, particularly during a busy, essential tourism season for the state.

"I have repeatedly called on the federal government to keep National Parks open, especially during the busy fall tourism season. The state is offering support to keep Colorado’s iconic National Parks open for Coloradans and visitors and we continue to monitor for next steps," Polis said.

Late on Sept. 30, the National Park Service (NPS) directed park officials to use revenue from entrance fees to temporarily keep parks operating.

Polis said the following eight Colorado national parks that collect fees will remain open:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Great Sand Dunes National Park

Mesa Verde National Park

Black Canyon of the Gunnison

Colorado National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Florissant Fossil Beds

Hovenweep National Monument

While visitor centers and historic buildings will be closed, gates and restrooms will remain open with limited services.

Parks have also been directed by NPS to develop a process to accept donations from state, local, and other donors to fund park operations if needed, the governor's office said.

Healthcare coverage at risk

In the release, Polis also highlighted the urgent need for Congress to extend the Enhanced Premium Tax Credit (EPTC), a topic that has become a sticking point in federal shutdown negotiations.

According to the governor's office, without an EPTC extension, nearly 250,000 Coloradans could see their health insurance premiums increase by 114% to 300%, and as many as 75,000 people could lose coverage completely.

In recent months, Polis has worked with the state legislature to bolster Colorado’s reinsurance program and met with local leaders in Grand Junction and Colorado Springs to emphasize the potential economic impact on families and businesses, especially in rural areas.

Polis has also joined a group of governors calling on Congress to act before insurers finalize 2025-2026 health plan rates, which are due before the Nov. 1 open enrollment period.

