Fire breaks out at the historic Thunderbird Inn in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters from across Teller County responded to a fire at the historic Thunderbird Inn in Florissant early Thursday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, Florrisant Fire Rescue confirmed crews were at the scene of a structure fire at the hotel, located just off Highway 24 and Teller County Road 1.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Four Mile Fire Protection District, the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, the Divide Fire Protection District, the Lake George Fire Protection District, and the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District.

In an update posted to social media at around 2 a.m., employees at the Thunderbird Inn confirmed the fire had been completely extinguished but said the extent of the damage remains unclear.

“Please message here or stop by with help or questions. We will keep you updated with information as it becomes available," the post read in part. "Thank you for your help and patience as we evaluate and rebuild.”

The cause of the fire has not been released, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

