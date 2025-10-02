Colorado Springs opens applications for year-long Mayor’s Fellowship program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor Yemi Mobolade has announced the opening of applications for a year-long fellowship program that will provide firsthand experience with the operations of the Colorado Springs city government.

According to the Mayor, the fellowship will introduce a group of 24 "emerging leaders to the inner workings of local government." Participants will have the opportunity to engage with city leadership and expand their knowledge on topics such as public safety, housing, infrastructure, and more.

“The Mayor’s Fellowship isn’t just about learning how city government works, it’s about stepping up to serve,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “We need leaders who love this city, who are willing to listen, and who are ready to roll up their sleeves for the good of our community. This fellowship gives residents a seat at the table and the tools to make Colorado Springs stronger.”

According to officials, fellows will need to attend monthly seminars and participate in additional monthly city engagement opportunities. Fellows will also be assigned to a cohort civiv project that addresses city challenges.

Fellows will be expected to attend the entire seminar days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the following dates, according to officials:

January 21

February 18

March 18

April 15

May 20

June 17

July 15

August 19

September 16

October 21

November 18 (Civic Project Reports)

December TBD (Graduation)

Applications for the fellowship are due by October 31. Click here to apply.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.