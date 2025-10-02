‘Clearly politically motivated’: Colorado Energy Office reacts to cuts to clean energy projects
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that they were ending funding for 223 nationwide projects, which amount to $7.5 billion.
The slashed projects span across 16 states, all of which primarily voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, according to ABC News.
“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled,” said Russell Vought, the White House budget director. He went on to list all the states where the projects were.
The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA
The Colorado Energy Office called the funding cuts "clearly politically motivated," adding that the decision threatens grid reliability and will increase energy costs and pollution.
The Colorado Energy Office says that while they have not received official notification, two Colorado Energy Office projects are on the chopping block.
The office says that the two grants that are targeted each provide $2.5 million in funding. Statewide, more than $500 million in grants are being cut, a spokesperson with the office said. The projects vary, but some are oil and gas methane projects, and others are for investments into the grid.
You can read the Colorado Energy Office's full statement below:
“Colorado is proud to lead the nation in clean energy and consumers in our state continue to choose low cost renewable energy and clean, reliable technologies. We cannot allow China to surpass our country in these sectors. While we have not formally received any official federal notices of termination, we understand that two Colorado projects that total $5 million are on DOE’s list, which specifically targets states where a majority of Americans cast their votes in favor of the Democratic nominee for President. This clearly politically motivated targeting of grants by the Administration will balloon energy costs, threaten grid reliability, increase pollution, and create instability in our business community.
The two Colorado Energy Office grants that are targeted on the list each provide $2.5 million to support reduced energy use and create cost savings through building energy codes and building performance standards that support decarbonization. These are just two of more than 30 grants totalling more than $500 million that are being illegally terminated in Colorado alone. Other terminated grants in Colorado range from oil and gas methane reduction projects and investments in grid resilience to support for utility programs in low-income communities.”