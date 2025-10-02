‘Clearly politically motivated’: Colorado Energy Office reacts to cuts to clean energy projects

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that they were ending funding for 223 nationwide projects, which amount to $7.5 billion.

The slashed projects span across 16 states, all of which primarily voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, according to ABC News.

“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled,” said Russell Vought, the White House budget director. He went on to list all the states where the projects were.

Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY.



The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

The Colorado Energy Office called the funding cuts "clearly politically motivated," adding that the decision threatens grid reliability and will increase energy costs and pollution.

The Colorado Energy Office says that while they have not received official notification, two Colorado Energy Office projects are on the chopping block.

The office says that the two grants that are targeted each provide $2.5 million in funding. Statewide, more than $500 million in grants are being cut, a spokesperson with the office said. The projects vary, but some are oil and gas methane projects, and others are for investments into the grid.

You can read the Colorado Energy Office's full statement below: