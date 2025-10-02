Central High School briefly put on lock down

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with D60 says Central High School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, there was a report of a man with a weapon near the school, but he got into a vehicle and drove away.

A spokesperson with D60 said that there are police in the area as a precautionary measure, but there is not a threat to the school, or a threat inside the school.

