11 cited for trespassing, drug use at abandoned motel in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Nearly a dozen people were cited or arrested Wednesday morning after police responded to possible drug use and trespassing at an abandoned motel in southern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an officer passing by an abandoned motel in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue noticed possible illegal activity happening on the premises, and other officers were called to the scene.

Police said they noted several of the motel rooms' doors were open, there were people on the property, and smoke was seen coming from one of the rooms.

In total, CSPD said officers contacted and cited 11 individuals seen trespassing on the property. Five of those people had outstanding warrants, and 16 warrants were cleared.

Narcotics paraphernalia was also reportedly recovered from the property, CSPD said.

Police said the motel was subsequently boarded up, and additional efforts have been planned to prevent further vagrancy and illegal drug activity there.

CSPD shared that a representative from Serenity Recovery Connections was on scene to offer addiction resources and support to the individuals contacted during the operation.

