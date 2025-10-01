Plane makes crash landing in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews have confirmed no one was injured after a small plane made an emergency landing on the southbound side of Powers Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The crash landing was reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 on Powers Boulevard, just north of Barnes Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, three individuals were on board the aircraft, and remarkably, none were injured in the crash. A photo provided by CSFD shows the small plane lying on the side of Powers Boulevard with very clear damage.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD reported that fuel is leaking from the plane, and firefighters are actively working to stop it.

In the meantime, traffic is impacted on Powers Boulevard in the area of the crash. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of Powers are currently closed.

CSFD advises drivers to be cautious of first responders on the scene and recommends slower speeds in the area or taking an alternative route.

What caused the emergency landing is currently unclear. Our crews are en route to the scene and working to learn more.

