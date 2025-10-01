Pikes Peak United Way provides local resources during government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) is reminding the community that during the government shutdown, they are available to provide resources for food pantries, utility assistance, and other essential services.

“As we awake this morning to the realities of a government shutdown, Pikes Peak United Way will lean on its 211 service to help connect furloughed federal employees, government contractors, or anyone else affected by the shutdown with resources for food pantries, utility assistance, and other social services,” said Cami Bremer, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. “We will work with our partners to fill the gaps that will undoubtedly affect some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

PPUW says their specialists will also provide information and referrals for other needs, such as health care, mental health services, job training, and crisis resources.

PPWU Family Success Center is located at 1520 Verde Dr.

For more information, click here.

