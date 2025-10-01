Dog killed after attacking several people in Lamar, owner now facing multiple charges

LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) – A dog was killed after an attack in Lamar that left multiple people injured and a neighbor’s dog dead, leading to several charges against the animal’s owner, according to the Lamar Police Department (LPD).

According to LPD, officers were sent to the 400 Block of Sharon Drive on Sept. 25 after receiving a call about a vicious animal attack. When they arrived, officers found out multiple people had been attacked and injured by a dog believed to be a Pit Bull mix.

Police say the Pit Bull belonged to a resident who lives in the neighborhood. The dog was observed leaving its owner's property and attempting to attack another neighbor's dog that was leashed on its own property.

The owner of that leashed dog was then also attacked by the Pit Bull, LPD said.

Two neighbors saw the attack and stepped in to help the owner. One of those people, identified as Michael Bannister, was able to stop the attack and kill the Pit Bull, the department said.

"The Lamar Police Department extends its appreciation and respect to Michael Bannister for his selfless actions in stopping the attack, putting himself in great risk and preventing any further attack which could have been tragic," LPD said in a release.

Police said the injured residents, including Bannister, were given medical care and later released. In an update, the department shared that the dog that had been attacked had died from its injuries.

The Pit Bull's owner, Josette Freyta, now faces multiple charges related to the attack, including unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog causing serious injury, running at large, failure to meet licensing and vaccination requirements, and failing to spay or neuter a pit bull.

"Let this incident serve as a reminder to everyone that it is important to appropriately restrain their dogs while outside, register them with the city (for free), and keep up to date on rabies vaccinations," the department said in a social media post.

