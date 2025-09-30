Cell phone battery causes Mitchell High School hazmat evacuation

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called out to Mitchell High School for a hazmat situation on Tuesday morning.

CSFD says someone pulled a fire alarm because a student's cell phone began to smoke.

The school was evacuated for about an hour and a half. CSFD says 24 people were checked out following possible exposure to the phone's lithium-ion battery. The department says some people experienced dizziness, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

The fire department evaluated the school for air quality, and later let students and staff back inside.

