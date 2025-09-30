Michelle Pfeiffer shares she’s now a grandmother

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer has announced that she has become a grandmother, and spoken about how it has affected her working life.

Speaking on the “Smartless” podcast on Monday, three-time Oscar nominee Pfeiffer told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that having a grandchild was “heaven.”

“I’ve been very quiet about it and it is – it’s heaven. It’s ridiculous,” said Pfeiffer, 67, who has an adopted daughter Claudia Rose and a son named John Henry.

“And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn’t have taken on so much work, but I’ve enjoyed everything and I’m really grateful,” she said.

“I love each of these projects,” said Pfeiffer, referencing her recent work on projects including “Yellowstone” spin-off series “The Madison” on Paramount+, Christmas comedy “Oh. What. Fun” and the TV adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.”

“I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful because I love acting… in fact, I probably, enjoy it more now than I ever have because I’m sort of more relaxed with it,” said Pfeiffer.

The Hollywood star has had a long and storied career both in movies and on TV, including appearances in “Scarface” (1983), “Batman Returns” (1992) and Showtime series “The First Lady” (2022).

“I don’t really have time to be thinking about anything but the task at hand,” she said, highlighting the fact that she also set up a fragrance company a few years ago.

“But when I had all these acting jobs coming up, I thought, ‘Okay, okay, how are you going to manage this and have a life?’ Because that hasn’t always been easy for me. I’m an all or nothing kind of girl,” added Pfeiffer.

“I always like taking on challenges and then I get into it and it’s sort of sink or swim and for whatever reason I kind of feed on that,” she said, before going on to suggest that her priorities have shifted recently.

“I don’t have the time nor the desire to go that deep for that long and not be present,” said Pfeiffer.

