In aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, Republicans seek to galvanize support from young conservatives

By Eva McKend, CNN

(CNN) — Just days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Vice President JD Vance hosted an episode of the Turning Point USA leader’s podcast to reflect on his political legacy and issue a call to action.

“Get involved, get involved, get involved,” said Vance. “Start a chapter of TPUSA or get involved in the one that already exists. If you’re older, volunteer for your local party. Write an op-ed in your local paper. Run for office,” he added.

With just over a month before high-stakes elections in New Jersey and Virginia and a little more than a year from the midterms, several Republican candidates hope that Kirk’s death will be a galvanizing moment to drive up turnout with younger conservatives.

Turning Point USA was a critical part of President Donald Trump’s voter turnout operation last year. Trump has credited Kirk and Turning Point, which did not respond to CNN requests for comment, with the gains he made with younger voters.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for reelection against Democratic candidate Jay Jones, says Republicans, particularly the young people he interacts with, are infuriated and heartbroken but determined to stand up in this moment, adding that voters frequently approach him to discuss the killing.

“So many people have either cheered it or excused it or minimized it, and that has shocked them and given them quiet resolve to make sure their voices are heard at the ballot box,” Miyares told CNN.

Virginia-based conservative radio host John Fredericks says he’s seen a dramatic increase in engagement among voters on the right and curiosity about Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome-Earle Sears, who trails her Democratic opponent Abigail Spanberger in public polls.

“The mantra here is, look, if you want to avenge Charlie’s death, get off the keyboard. Get off of social media. It doesn’t do crap. You want to send a message, you’ve got one opportunity to do it right now and that’s in Virginia and that’s early voting,” Fredericks said.

Malena Llanos, president of the Virginia Young Democrats, has spent the last six weeks door knocking in support of Democratic candidates. She doesn’t believe Kirk’s killing has dramatically shifted the political landscape in the state.

She did spot a man wearing a button that read “We are Charlie” when she went to vote early. But she argues concerns about the overall state of the country, federal job losses and closing clinics would resonate more with voters.

“If the candidates on the Republican ticket in Virginia were — if their campaigns were more synced up and they already had momentum, I would be but I’m not really worried that this is going to affect our races,” said Llanos.

Kirk’s name and imagery is already popping up in Republican television campaign ads across the country.

“They took a shot at President Trump. They assassinated Charlie Kirk, and they crushed working families with inflation,” says one ad run by Gino Bulso, a Tennessee state representative running for Congress in the special election to replace former Rep. Mark Green.

Bulso goes on to characterize himself as the fighter and the “backup” Republicans need in Congress after flashing images of Kirk and a bloodied Trump.

A campaign aide for Bulso declined to comment.

US Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, also references Kirk’s murder in a campaign spot.

“The radical left’s twisted ideology has led to violence,” says an announcer in the ad while flashing images of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Kirk.

Carter suggests there is a widespread fear of what he characterizes as anti-conservative hate and feels it’s important to elevate the issue of political violence.

“I have supporters all the time that are telling me, please be careful out there. It’s crazy out there,” said Carter in an interview with CNN.

Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee for Virginia governor, also features the alleged assailant in a new digital ad in which she plays on Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s use of the word “rage” to suggest Spanberger is being reckless with her language at a time of heightened concerns around political violence.

“Abigail has condemned and will continue to condemn comments that attempt to make light of or justify political violence of any kind — full stop,” Spanberger’s campaign responded in a statement. “Abigail has a long record of working across party lines to get things done, and she will continue to bring people together as Virginia’s next Governor.”

Political violence is not exclusive to a certain set of beliefs. Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, was assassinated in a shooting at her home in June alongside her husband, Mark.

Nonetheless, Carter says Kirk’s death has proven to be galvanizing for Republican voters who believe the left is to blame.

“I will tell you that in my years of life, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a spiritual revival like we are seeing now,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.