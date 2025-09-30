Colorado Secretary of State rejects House District 14 nomination due to insufficient notice

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Secretary of State has rejected the nomination from a vacancy committee to fill the Colorado House District 14 seat, citing that the committee did not provide sufficient notice to committee members.

Representative Rose Pugliese resigned from Colorado's House District 14 on Sept. 15, leaving her seat to be filled by a vacancy committee. On Sept. 22, the committee nominated Ava Flanell.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, this nomination has been rejected because the vacancy committee did not provide members a 10-day notice as required by law before the meeting. Instead, officials say committee members were given a seven-day notice.

Due to this, the paperwork has been "deemed insufficient," and the "vacancy committee may resubmit nominating paperwork after following the proper procedures laid out in Colorado law," according to a statement from Colorado Secretary of State.

Ava Flanell made the following comment about the recent news on social media:

Unfortunately, we celebrated too soon. The Secretary of State has ruled that the vacancy committee was not properly called for House District 14 because there was not a ten day notice (local vs. state rules). As a result, there must be a redo. The new meeting will be Saturday morning, October 11th. This is disappointing, but mistakes happen. I'm ready to go through the vacancy process again and continue to present my vision of a Republican Party that bands together to fight the left, rather than each other. To the vacancy committee members: I would be honored to have your support. I know there are things you would rather do instead of attend a vacancy committee meeting, let alone for the second time. I will strive to be a representative who makes you proud to have taken the time to participate.

