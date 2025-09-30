A 2nd detainee – a father of 4 – dies after a gunman opened fire at an ICE office in Dallas

By Priscilla Alvarez, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A second detainee who was shot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas last week has died, according to a Homeland Security official and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, a 32-year-old Mexican immigrant, was one of three ICE detainees shot last Wednesday. The father of four – who had another child on the way – died Tuesday morning, a LULAC spokesperson told CNN.

“My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family,” his widow, Stephany Gauffeny, said in a statement provided by LULAC shortly after his death.

“We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered,” the widow said.

“I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

Another detainee, 37-year-old El Salvadoran national Nor﻿lan Guzman Fuentes, died the day of the shooting, ICE said Monday.

The third detainee remains hospitalized, the Homeland Security official said.

The killer shot indiscriminately at the ICE office, authorities say

The shooter, Joshua Jahn, was perched on the roof of another building when he fired indiscriminately at the ICE field office in Dallas, officials said.

His bullets struck three detainees inside a van at the facility’s controlled entrance, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Jahn, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

Handwritten notes left by Jahn indicated he “hoped his actions would give ICE agents real terror of being gunned down,” said Nancy Larson, acting US attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

“The tragic irony for his evil plot” was that three detainees were shot, Larson said last week.

Slain father arrived in the US as a boy

García-Hernandez, who was originally from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, had lived in the US since he was 13 years old, and worked as a painter, Gauffeny previously told CNN.

On August 8, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into a local jail. The next day, immigration authorities detained him.

A source familiar with the investigation said García-Hernandez was in the US illegally and was previously convicted of “giving fictitious information, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing police.”

García-Hernandez was “the sole provider for his family,” according to a verified GoFundMe campaign.

The couple had already picked out a name for their fifth child – a boy, García-Hernandez’s widow said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong day that ICE announced the death of Guzman Fuentes.

CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough contributed to this report.

