EPSO joins Blue Envelope Program to enhance communication for individuals with disabilities
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has joined the Blue Envelope Program designed to help communication and safety during interactions between law enforcement and those with disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, dementia, hearing impairment, or other conditions that may affect responses.
EPSO says the program is a community initiative where participants place essential documents inside a clearly marked blue envelope to present to first responders when needed.
For drivers, the envelope will include instructions to help them through interactions with first responders.
“We are launching this program with the commitment of our community and law enforcement partners across the Pikes Peak region,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The Blue Envelope Program strengthens understanding, prevents miscommunication, and helps ensure every encounter between deputies and individuals with disabilities is handled with patience, compassion, and respect.”
In addition to the envelope, participants will receive blue envelope stickers and informational cards to support clear communication with deputies and other first responders, according to EPSO.
For law enforcement, the card will outline communication tips, such as using simple language and reducing background noise, according to EPSO.
EPSO says participation is free and no identification is required. For more information or to obtain a Blue Envelope, click here.
Current partnering law enforcement agencies include, according to EPSO:
Green Mountain Falls Police Department
Palmer Lake Police Department
Monument Police Department
Manitou Springs Police Department
Fountain Police Department
Calhan Police Department
Colorado State Patrol
Calhan Fire Department
Cimarron Hills Fire Department
Current partnering non-profit and community organizations include, according to EPSO:
The Resource Exchange
Special Olympics Southeast Region
The Independence Center
Peak Parent
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder- Motor Vehicle Department
Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.