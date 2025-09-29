EPSO joins Blue Envelope Program to enhance communication for individuals with disabilities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has joined the Blue Envelope Program designed to help communication and safety during interactions between law enforcement and those with disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, dementia, hearing impairment, or other conditions that may affect responses.

EPSO says the program is a community initiative where participants place essential documents inside a clearly marked blue envelope to present to first responders when needed.

For drivers, the envelope will include instructions to help them through interactions with first responders.

Instruction card for drivers, Courtesy of EPSO

“We are launching this program with the commitment of our community and law enforcement partners across the Pikes Peak region,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The Blue Envelope Program strengthens understanding, prevents miscommunication, and helps ensure every encounter between deputies and individuals with disabilities is handled with patience, compassion, and respect.”

In addition to the envelope, participants will receive blue envelope stickers and informational cards to support clear communication with deputies and other first responders, according to EPSO.

Sticker for car, Courtesy of EPSO

For law enforcement, the card will outline communication tips, such as using simple language and reducing background noise, according to EPSO.

EPSO says participation is free and no identification is required. For more information or to obtain a Blue Envelope, click here.

Current partnering law enforcement agencies include, according to EPSO:

Green Mountain Falls Police Department

Palmer Lake Police Department

Monument Police Department

Manitou Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Calhan Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

Calhan Fire Department

Cimarron Hills Fire Department

Current partnering non-profit and community organizations include, according to EPSO:

The Resource Exchange

Special Olympics Southeast Region

The Independence Center

Peak Parent

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder- Motor Vehicle Department

