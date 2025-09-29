EPSO clears homeless camp near Chamberlin S Bridge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and El Paso County Department of Public Works partnered to clean up an illegal homeless camp, which had accumulated trash underneath the Chamberlin S bridge near the intersection of Chamberlin S and Tanager Way.

EPSO says when deputies responded to the location after a report in early September, they discovered the camp. While no suspects were present, they found a large hunting knife and drug paraphernalia in plain view, says EPSO.

According to deputies, they seized the items and submitted them to the Evidence Facility for destruction, and posted notices to vacate with information to resources for those experiencing homelessness.

Courtesy of EPSO

On Sept. 10, deputies responded to a disturbance under the same bridge of a female suspect accused of being under the influence, says law enforcement. Deputies say the reporting party was concerned because the suspect was near a school bus stop at a local church.

EPSO states that on Sept. 16, deputies located two adult males under the bridge, who, according to deputies, were informed of the upcoming cleanup and given notices. EPSO states that the notices indicated any person on the site during the cleanup would face charges.

The area was cleared, and El Paso County Public Works crews began restoration on Sept. 18.

