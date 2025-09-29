CSPD releases notice of new speed safety cameras

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that in October, they will recieve new Automated Vehicle Identification System (AVIS) technology in the form of two mobile Speed Safety Camera (SSC) systems.

According to CSPD, the SSCs will be used for the following:

School Zones

Roads bordering Municipal Parks

Neighborhoods

Construction zones

Police say they will be in school zones during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup, and at other times, they will use the new technology at the various locations mentioned above.

CSPD says they will use the camera to improve traffic safety in the community by "increasing voluntary compliance with laws and best driving practices."

For further information about CSPD’s AVIS program, click here.

