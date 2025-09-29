CSPD detectives make arrests in several connected robbery investigations from March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified two of the three suspects involved in six robberies back in March.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Police, deputies investigating six armed robberies at Colorado Springs area convenience stores

According to CSPD, on March 25, three individuals robbed or attempted to rob six convenience stores and burglarized a barber shop and another convenience store in an hour-long timespan around El Paso County.

Law enforcement explains that a robbery is when a victim is present, and a burglary occurs without a victim.

Detectives say they learned the three were armed with an AR-style weapon and stole money and vape products from the businesses. CSPD states that in the two burglaries, the suspects attempted to break into cash machines.

CSPD states that surveillance video indicates the same group was responsible for all events. Law enforcement states that the suspects also stole a vehicle, which they abandoned later that day.

CSPD confirms that they identified two of the three suspects as juveniles. According to police search warrants of the two males' homes, connected the juveniles to the crime spree.

CSPD says the 15 and 16-year-old males were already in custody for unrelated matters and were served warrants on Sept 22.

According to police, the third suspect remains unidentified.

