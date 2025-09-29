‘Brace yourselves’: Government shutdown threat deepens as Capitol Hill digs in

By Sarah Ferris, Aileen Graef, Adam Cancryn, Manu Raju, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans believe there is only one way to avert a shutdown at midnight on Tuesday: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has to change his mind.

GOP leaders still need critical votes from Schumer and his party to sign any funding bill into law. And for now, neither side is backing down.

With just over 24 hours until a funding lapse, Schumer and his fellow congressional leaders will join Trump at the White House for a last-chance meeting to stave off a shutdown. It’s not clear, however, that either party is interested in a dealmaking session.

Speaker Mike Johnson signaled in an interview with CNN that Trump wants to use the meeting to sway Democrats into accepting the GOP’s plan – without the Obamacare tax credits Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are demanding.

“Chuck Schumer came back with a long laundry list of partisan demands that don’t fit into this process, and he’s going to try to shut the government down. The president wants to talk with him about that and say, don’t do that.” Johnson told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “He wants to talk with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries and just try to convince them to follow common sense.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who will also attend Monday’s meeting, added on NBC’s “Meet the Press”: “It’s totally up to the Democrats.”

Democrats, meanwhile, used their own appearances on the Sunday show circuit in Washington to stress that they would not be budging on their demands in exchange for helping pass government funding.

“Our position has been very clear: cancel the cuts, lower the costs, save healthcare,” Jeffries said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Democrats have taken a hard line on demanding an extension of billions of dollars in Obamacare subsidies in exchange for the necessary Democratic votes in the Senate to pass a government funding bill. And the two leaders have been united going into Monday’s meeting, issuing a joint statement on Saturday saying, “We are resolute in our determination to avoid a government shutdown and address the Republican healthcare crisis.”

Monday’s meeting will be the first time Schumer and Trump speak since the president’s second inauguration on Jan. 20. And it will be the first time the president and Jeffries have a meeting in person.

The full Senate will return to Washington later on Monday, where the chamber will have one more chance to avoid a shutdown. GOP leaders are planning to hold a vote on that same funding plan one more time before Oct. 1. But multiple Democratic sources told CNN they expect most of their members to hold the line. Jeffries told his members on a call Friday afternoon that he had recently spoken with Schumer and was assured of that outcome, according to a person on the call.

Republicans have repeatedly dismissed concerns about the ACA subsidies, as they do not expire until the end of the year, even as Democrats have stressed the need to address the issue before open enrollment starts on November 1.

“We can have that conversation, but before we do: release the hostage, set the American people free, keep the government open and then let’s have a conversation about those premium tax credits. I’m certainly open to that. I think we all are,” Thune said Sunday. But, he added: “I think there’s potentially a path forward.”

The bitter stalemate between Trump and Democrats has been building for months, with the minority party watching as the GOP slashed Medicaid to pay for tax cuts, deployed US troops to police blue cities, trample over Congress’s own spending authority and now, use the Department of Justice to go after political enemies like former FBI Director James Comey.

With their base firmly behind them, Schumer and his Democrats are refusing to support the GOP’s funding extension without major policy concessions from Trump — including billions of dollars to help make Obamacare more affordable. But Trump and the GOP are in no mood for dealmaking, and the administration is showing it will make things as painful as possible for Democrats as it threatens dramatic moves like permanent cuts to agency payrolls.

Already, both parties are bracing for an ugly messaging battle over who voters will blame for the standoff. House Democrats plan to return to Washington on Monday night to attempt to maximize pressure on Trump and Republicans, but their side of the Capitol will be mostly empty. Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to keep his members at home for the week, with GOP leadership sources arguing that they have already done their job and it’s on Schumer to accept their plan.

During previous shutdowns, like the one in 2013, House leaders have kept their members in Washington and held votes on funding key priorities — such as the military, veterans or border patrol. But Republicans say that would only offer political cover to vulnerable Democrats.

GOP Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska said Friday that Trump’s expanded authority during a shutdown — with more discretion over federal operations than usual — should deter Democrats from letting funding lapse.

“It’s fairly basic civics that the executive branch has expanded authority during the shutdown. It’s something that I would think the Democrats would avoid, but we’ll see” Smith said Friday.

Even with the White House’s threat of permanent firings if the federal government does shut down, congressional Republicans are fiercely united in the belief that Democrats are instigating the fight and will pay the political price.

“This is pure desperation and it will hurt them,” one GOP aide said.

But Democrats argue GOP leaders are underestimating their party’s anger at Trump and overestimating their skittishness of a shutdown.

“This will be a long, high-stakes shutdown unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. No one knows how this will end,” one senior aide to a moderate Democrat told CNN. “Brace yourselves for one hell of a storm.”

Inside the White House

At the White House, officials have demonstrated little additional urgency for averting a shutdown despite the looming deadline — contending that it’s Democrats’ sole responsibility to end the standoff by agreeing to a no-strings-attached funding stopgap.

That view has been bolstered in recent days by Democrats’ refusal to narrow their demands down from an insistence on vague health care concessions, most of which the White House flatly ruled out at the beginning of negotiations weeks ago.

Trump in recent days has sought to seize on Democrats’ nonspecific messaging and define their demands in a way that’s most advantageous for him, accusing the party of seeking to fund heath care for undocumented immigrants, ease restrictions at the southern border and advance transgender policies.

“It’s up to them,” Trump said Friday of Democrats. “They want to give billions, ultimately, trillions, of dollars, to illegal migrants, people that came into our country illegally.”

In reality, Democrats have sought none of those things, focusing instead on efforts to reverse key health care funding cuts that Republicans passed earlier this year and extend certain subsidies for Affordable Care Act enrollees.

But Democratic leaders have so far been reluctant to publicly specify areas for compromise, and Trump officials and Republican leaders — convinced that they hold the political advantage heading toward Tuesday — have seen no reason to weaken their hardline demand of a clean funding measure.

“Republicans are basically saying, let’s just keep the government open, that is the simplicity of their messaging, that is a reasonable sentence to most Americans,” said Doug Heye, a longtime GOP strategist. “Nobody gets it better than Mike Johnson, and he understands the political messaging is advantageous.”

CNN’s Ellis Kim and Camila DeChalus contributed to this report.

